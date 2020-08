Venezuela’s Maduro Says It Could Be ‘A Good Idea’ To Buy Iranian Missiles Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said it could be a “good idea” to look into buying missiles from Iran.



“It had not occurred to me, it had not occurred to us,” Maduro said during a televised broadcast with cabinet members, instructing Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino to follow up the plan, Reuters... Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said it could be a “good idea” to look into buying missiles from Iran.“It had not occurred to me, it had not occurred to us,” Maduro said during a televised broadcast with cabinet members, instructing Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino to follow up the plan, Reuters 👓 View full article

