You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Relief' after a 44-year wait for justice



Survivors of the crimes of Joseph DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, welcome his life prison sentence. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:12 Published 22 hours ago Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings



Joseph DeAngelo, a former California police officer dubbed the Golden State Killer, told victims Friday he was “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to multiple life prison sentences for a.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:52 Published 1 day ago Survivors Ready For The Future After Golden State Killer Is Sentenced To Life In Prison



In the final day of the sentencing for the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case, Joseph DeAngelo was given the maximum sentence and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:47 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this