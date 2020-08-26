|
Black Lives Matter: US presidential rivals take different stances on Wisconsin shooting, unrest
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Democratic nominee Joe Biden has responded to the shooting of Wisconsin man Jacob Blake by police.He says he has spoken to the family of the African American man who was shot in the back in Kenosha while three of his children looked...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
'Justice must and will be done:' Joe Biden speaks out on police shooting of Jacob Blake"Put yourself in the shoes of every black father and black mother in this country and ask, 'Is this what we want America to be?' " Joe Biden said.
USATODAY.com
Biden campaign slams "alternative reality" at Republican National ConventionThe Biden campaign is slamming the Republican National Convention for not sufficiently focusing on the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo..
CBS News
What Pam Bondi's attacks on Hunter Biden got right — and wrongPam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, made assertions about Joe Biden's son Hunter, Ukraine and China at the Republican National Convention.
USATODAY.com
Kentucky GOP AG condemns Joe Biden's race recordKentucky Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Black voters are not monolithic, as Joe Biden once implied, and is urging others to join him in..
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:15Published
Backlash after Black Lives Matter protesters threaten diners in Washington DCA Black Lives Matter protest in the US that demanded diners at restaurants show solidarity with the movement has triggered a backlash online.BLM activists..
New Zealand Herald
Black Lives Matter: Shooting suspect devoted Facebook page to praising policeA white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested after two people were shot to death during a third straight night of protests in Kenosha over the police..
New Zealand Herald
"All Black Lives Matter" mural becoming permanent in L.A.After a massive march in L.A., crews began scrubbing the mural off the street – until someone stopped them.
CBS News
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
How Twitter detectives and citizen journalists identified the alleged Kenosha shooterPhoto by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A young man who allegedly killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin last night was identified on..
The Verge
17-year-old arrested after two shot dead at protest in Wisconsin, USA
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:11Published
Federal agents being sent to Kenosha, WisconsinA 17-year-old is currently in custody after two people were shot to death and another was wounded during protests on Tuesday night.
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
What to expect from the third night of the Republican National ConventionVice President Mike Pence is slated to speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang wraps up the..
CBS News
Pete Buttigieg Says Trump Using Marines at RNC Hurts His HeartPete Buttigieg says he was floored to see President Trump use the military as prop to help him get re-elected. We talked to the former Democratic presidential..
TMZ.com
Vindman brother files whistleblower complaint alleging retaliationThe Democratic leaders of three House Committees are also asking the Defense Department's acting inspector general to investigate whether he was retaliated..
CBS News
Schumer blasts RNC as 'surreality TV'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Facebook chose not to act on militia complaints before Kenosha shootingIllustration by James Bareham / The Verge
In the wake of an apparent double murder Tuesday night in Kenosha, Facebook has faced a wave of scrutiny..
The Verge
African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry
Two dead as gunfire erupts at Wisconsin protests
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06Published
RNC 2020: Black speakers praise Trump and reject DemocratsA series of African-American speakers reject Democratic claims that President Trump is racist.
BBC News
COVID-19 Highlights Racial Inequality In Life Expectancy
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
‘Black people have been through a lot this year’How the combination of lockdown and all the events surrounding Black Lives Matter have affected the mental health of African Americans.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this