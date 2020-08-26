Black Lives Matter: US presidential rivals take different stances on Wisconsin shooting, unrest

COVID-19 Highlights Racial Inequality In Life Expectancy



If COVID-19 kills an additional 1 million White Americans, the numbers will match a grim stat. It would reduce their average life expectancy to levels seen by Black Americans. However, these number are seen by Black Americans during non-pandemic years, says UPI. "Black Americans experience a scale of extra death every year that is more than the excess deaths that Whites are likely to experience from COVID-19," said Wrigley-Field, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Minnesota. The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences analysis reveals the scope of "another U.S. catastrophe". It highlights the reality of the "pandemic-scale problem" of racial inequality, says UPI.

