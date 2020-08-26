Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Lives Matter: US presidential rivals take different stances on Wisconsin shooting, unrest

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Black Lives Matter: US presidential rivals take different stances on Wisconsin shooting, unrestDemocratic nominee Joe Biden has responded to the shooting of Wisconsin man Jacob Blake by police.He says he has spoken to the family of the African American man who was shot in the back in Kenosha while three of his children looked...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter

Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter 00:47

 Michael Douglas has spoken out about racial injustice following the shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake by cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

'Justice must and will be done:' Joe Biden speaks out on police shooting of Jacob Blake

 "Put yourself in the shoes of every black father and black mother in this country and ask, 'Is this what we want America to be?' " Joe Biden said.
USATODAY.com

Biden campaign slams "alternative reality" at Republican National Convention

 The Biden campaign is slamming the Republican National Convention for not sufficiently focusing on the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo..
CBS News

What Pam Bondi's attacks on Hunter Biden got right — and wrong

 Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, made assertions about Joe Biden's son Hunter, Ukraine and China at the Republican National Convention.
USATODAY.com

Kentucky GOP AG condemns Joe Biden's race record

 Kentucky Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Black voters are not monolithic, as Joe Biden once implied, and is urging others to join him in..
USATODAY.com

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting [Video]

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting

[NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:15Published

Backlash after Black Lives Matter protesters threaten diners in Washington DC

 A Black Lives Matter protest in the US that demanded diners at restaurants show solidarity with the movement has triggered a backlash online.BLM activists..
New Zealand Herald

Black Lives Matter: Shooting suspect devoted Facebook page to praising police

 A white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested after two people were shot to death during a third straight night of protests in Kenosha over the police..
New Zealand Herald

"All Black Lives Matter" mural becoming permanent in L.A.

 After a massive march in L.A., crews began scrubbing the mural off the street – until someone stopped them.
CBS News

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

How Twitter detectives and citizen journalists identified the alleged Kenosha shooter

 Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A young man who allegedly killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin last night was identified on..
The Verge
17-year-old arrested after two shot dead at protest in Wisconsin, USA [Video]

17-year-old arrested after two shot dead at protest in Wisconsin, USA

In the city of Kenosha on Tuesday night two people were killed and a third injured during a third night of unrest caused by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:11Published

Federal agents being sent to Kenosha, Wisconsin

 A 17-year-old is currently in custody​ after two people were shot to death and another was wounded during protests on Tuesday night.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

What to expect from the third night of the Republican National Convention

 Vice President Mike Pence is slated to speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang wraps up the..
CBS News

Pete Buttigieg Says Trump Using Marines at RNC Hurts His Heart

 Pete Buttigieg says he was floored to see President Trump use the military as prop to help him get re-elected. We talked to the former Democratic presidential..
TMZ.com

Vindman brother files whistleblower complaint alleging retaliation

 The Democratic leaders of three House Committees are also asking the Defense Department's acting inspector general to investigate whether he was retaliated..
CBS News
Schumer blasts RNC as 'surreality TV' [Video]

Schumer blasts RNC as 'surreality TV'

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday blasted the Republican National Convention saying Republicans were 'covering' up the fact that President Trump has 'failed to contain COVID-19' and that Trump was breaking the rules by holding convention speeches at the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Facebook chose not to act on militia complaints before Kenosha shooting

 Illustration by James Bareham / The Verge

In the wake of an apparent double murder Tuesday night in Kenosha, Facebook has faced a wave of scrutiny..
The Verge

African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

Two dead as gunfire erupts at Wisconsin protests [Video]

Two dead as gunfire erupts at Wisconsin protests

[NFA] Protests over the police shooting of an African-American man turned deadly after gunshots rang out and video showed a man with a rifle firing at a crowd trying to pursue him. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

RNC 2020: Black speakers praise Trump and reject Democrats

 A series of African-American speakers reject Democratic claims that President Trump is racist.
BBC News
COVID-19 Highlights Racial Inequality In Life Expectancy [Video]

COVID-19 Highlights Racial Inequality In Life Expectancy

If COVID-19 kills an additional 1 million White Americans, the numbers will match a grim stat. It would reduce their average life expectancy to levels seen by Black Americans. However, these number are seen by Black Americans during non-pandemic years, says UPI. "Black Americans experience a scale of extra death every year that is more than the excess deaths that Whites are likely to experience from COVID-19," said Wrigley-Field, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Minnesota. The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences analysis reveals the scope of "another U.S. catastrophe". It highlights the reality of the "pandemic-scale problem" of racial inequality, says UPI.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

‘Black people have been through a lot this year’

 How the combination of lockdown and all the events surrounding Black Lives Matter have affected the mental health of African Americans.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teen Accused Of Murdering Protesters [Video]

Teen Accused Of Murdering Protesters

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged in the shooting deaths of two anti-racisms protesters in Kenosha, WI.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:13Published
Man wounded in Wisconsin unrest over police shooting [Video]

Man wounded in Wisconsin unrest over police shooting

A man's arm was seriously wounded on Tuesday as a third night of street protests over the police shooting of a Black man erupted into gun violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:26Published
Jacob Blake's mother calls for violence to end [Video]

Jacob Blake's mother calls for violence to end

The mother of a black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, holds a pressconference amid ongoing disturbances in the city.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

The New Black America: Black lives THUGS demand everyone "raise black power fist," or else

 (Natural News) The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement is empowering the worst of the worst thugs to go around demanding that everyone throw up black power fists...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

New observations of black hole devouring a star reveal rapid disk formation

 When a star passes too close to a supermassive black hole, tidal forces tear it apart, producing a bright flare of radiation as material from the star falls into...
Science Daily

RNC: Trump's black supporters attack 'enslaved' black Democratic voters in wake of racially diverse ticket

 'The Democratic Party does not want black people to leave their mental plantation,' says Georgia representative
Independent


Tweets about this