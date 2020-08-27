Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Burying The Hatchet Act: Donald Trump’s Unconventional Convention – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Burying The Hatchet Act: Donald Trump’s Unconventional Convention – OpEdConventions suggest norms, a set of accepted rules.  Behaviour is agreed upon in advance.  In the case of US political conventions, there is much cant and gaudy ceremony.  Certain transgressions are simply not contemplated.  But the Trump administration is freighted with transgression, deviation, and, in some cases, a whole...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Pulls Political Stunts At The RNC [Video]

Trump Pulls Political Stunts At The RNC

In an attempt to bolster his image, President Donald Trump promoted his reelection by pardoning a Black man and presiding over a naturalization ceremony during the second night of the Republican..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:43Published
First Lady Says Her Husband 'Gets Results' During Night 2 Of The RNC [Video]

First Lady Says Her Husband 'Gets Results' During Night 2 Of The RNC

First Lady Says Her Husband 'Gets Results' During Night 2 Of The RNC

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:06Published
Trump family takes center stage at RNC Night 2 [Video]

Trump family takes center stage at RNC Night 2

The second night of the Republican National Convention was one that featured three Trumps not named Donald.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:29Published

Tweets about this