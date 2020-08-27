Global  
 

Laura Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Category 4 Storm

Newsy Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Laura Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Category 4 StormWatch VideoHurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 4 storm. It brought with it maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. 

The National Hurricane Center says Laura is the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. this year. 

The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of...
Video Credit: WGNO - Published
News video: Hurricane Laura expected to make landfall as powerful Category 4

Hurricane Laura expected to make landfall as powerful Category 4 03:07

 Major Hurricane Laura continues strengthening and is expected to make landfall overnight near the border between Louisiana and Texas.

Storm surge warning as Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana

 Category-four storm slams Gulf of Mexico coast with winds of up to 150mph
Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana as 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 hurricane
'Unsurvivable' storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Cat 4

'Unsurvivable' storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Cat 4 Lake Charles, United States (AFP) Aug 27, 2020 Hurricane Laura was barreling towards the coast of the southern US states of Louisiana and Texas on Wednesday...
