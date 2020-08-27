|
Laura Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Category 4 Storm
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoHurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 4 storm. It brought with it maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.
The National Hurricane Center says Laura is the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. this year.
The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of...
