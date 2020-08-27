Global  
 

COVID-19 Messaging Less Effective When Tied To Trump

Eurasia Review Thursday, 27 August 2020
COVID-19 Messaging Less Effective When Tied To TrumpThe COVID-19 pandemic has dominated the news cycle for the better part of 2020. As guidelines are continually updated to reflect changes in our understanding of how the virus spreads, it is critical people receive accurate, credible information that encourages prevention. Understanding the factors that influence these messages'...
