'Kamala Harris not competent, Ivanka Trump better'

Mid-Day Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Kamala Harris is "not competent" to be president, US President Donald Trump has said as he launched an attack on the Indian-origin senator's credentials for the top post. Addressing his supporters at a Republican campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday, Trump said he would support seeing a female president in the US but...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
Trump Stayed On Message For RNC. But That Was It.

Trump Stayed On Message For RNC. But That Was It. 00:45

 In an unusually muted speech at the RNC on Thursday, President Donald Trump accepted his renomination for president by the Republican party. CNN reports Trump generally remained disciplined throughout the GOP convention and managed to stay on message. However, that restraint seemed to evaporate b...

