You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Japan's ruling party backs Suga as next PM



Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has won the backing of the ruling party's largest faction to become the country's next leader. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:10 Published 36 minutes ago Japan PM Abe in hospital again, sparking concern



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told reporters he wants to take care of his health and do his job, despite a visiting hospital for a second week. A top spokesman played down concerns and said.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Suga set to join race to succeed Abe, media report Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will join the race to succeed his boss Shinzo Abe as prime minister, local media said on Sunday, as the competition heats...

Japan Today 2 days ago



Ex-defence minister Ishiba is people's choice for next Japan PM: Polls Former Japanese defence minister Shigeru Ishiba is the most popular choice among the public to be the next prime minister, media opinion polls showed, as the...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago





Tweets about this