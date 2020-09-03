Large COVID-19 antibody study offers vaccine hope

Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.
Tuesday's report, from tests on more than 30,000 people in Iceland, is the most extensive work yet on the immune system's response to the...
Antibodies from a mild case of COVID-19 appear to fall dramatically in the first three months after infection, and could disappear within about a year, according to a small study by UCLA researchers...