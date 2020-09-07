Global  
 

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

IndiaTimes Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
While the trial draws to its conclusion in Saudi Arabia, the case continues to cast a shadow over the reputation and international standing of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose associates have been sanctioned by the US and the UK for their alleged involvement in the brutal killing, which took place inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
 Saudi Arabia has convicted eight people charged in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported on Monday.

