Donald Trump accuses US military leadership of seeking to start wars to profit defence contractors

Trump Repeats Numerous False Claims In Briefing



Trump used a Labor Day press briefing at the White House to give a campaign-style address. In it, he attacked his political opponents, touting the alleged success the US has had. He specifically pointed out his efforts against the coronavirus, reports CNN. He repeated many false and misleading claims along the way. In all, he repeated at least 11 falsehoods and a few more that were misleading or lacked context.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31 Published on January 1, 1970