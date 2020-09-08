Global  
 

Donald Trump accuses US military leadership of seeking to start wars to profit defence contractors

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Donald Trump accuses US military leadership of seeking to start wars to profit defence contractorsDonald Trump has sparked more backlash for a "disgusting" attack on US military leadership, accusing top brass of attempting to start wars to benefit defence contractors.The US President was speaking to reporters on Monday where...
News video: Trump Accuses Military Personnel That He Appointed Of Waging Wars To Boost Profits

 Donald Trump launched an unprecedented public attack against the leadership of the US military. He is accusing them of waging wars to boost the profits of defense manufacturing companies. "I'm not saying the military's in love with me -- the soldiers are, the top people in the Pentagon probably...

