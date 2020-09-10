'Her words guided me pushing me to action': Kamala Harris on mother Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Democratic vice-presidential candidate *Kamala Harris* has said her mother Shyamala Gopalan was her source of inspiration who had guided her throughout her entire life.



"My mother always used to say, 'Don't just sit around and complain about things. Do something'," Harris, 55, wrote in a fundraising email to her supporters on... 👓 View full article

