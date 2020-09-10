Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Her words guided me pushing me to action': Kamala Harris on mother

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Democratic vice-presidential candidate *Kamala Harris* has said her mother Shyamala Gopalan was her source of inspiration who had guided her throughout her entire life.

"My mother always used to say, 'Don't just sit around and complain about things. Do something'," Harris, 55, wrote in a fundraising email to her supporters on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Kamala Harris Gets A Look At Wildfire Damage In California [Video]

Sen. Kamala Harris Gets A Look At Wildfire Damage In California

Touring wildfire damage Tuesday in her home state, California Sen. Kamala Harris said “ideology should not kick in" when responding to wildfires and the climate crisis, a veiled criticism of..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:52Published
Kamala Harris visits Nevada [Video]

Kamala Harris visits Nevada

Kamala Harris is coming to Nevada today. She will be in las vegas this afternoon. So far no additional details have been released on her travel plans to southern Nevada.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
Senator Kamala Harris Makes South Florida Stop [Video]

Senator Kamala Harris Makes South Florida Stop

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are hitting the campaign trail in South Florida on Thursday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this

Mackenize613

🌈WE ARE USA ♈ limited 72,519 stones in my wall So this was before you became a #swerf cause in 2015 you definitely sided with #terfs your clients you have chosen… https://t.co/dKnA6wky86 5 days ago

sp00

s.p. RT @ndtv: "Her Words Guided Me Pushing Me To Action": Kamala Harris On Mother https://t.co/CRbvmCnQr0 https://t.co/DHTenIjyzb 6 days ago

BarbaraFair6

Barbara Fair RT @marsha_vivinate: https://t.co/ObPeeQpfFO Powerful words from a Powerful woman as the guidance from her dear mother forever lives in he… 6 days ago

marsha_vivinate

silverprincess💛 https://t.co/ObPeeQpfFO Powerful words from a Powerful woman as the guidance from her dear mother forever lives in… https://t.co/rbglpDX23K 6 days ago