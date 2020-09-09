Global  
 

Biden Unveils Manufacturing Plan, Says Trump 'Willfully Lied' on COVID

Newsy Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Biden Unveils Manufacturing Plan, Says Trump 'Willfully Lied' on COVIDWatch VideoDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told voters in Michigan Wednesday as president, he's going to make sure things bought in America are made here too. 

"There's a better way. Make it in Michigan. Make it in America. Invest in places like Warren," said Biden.

He's talking about the practice of offshoring....
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring

Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring 01:55

 [NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of betraying the American people, saying he knowingly lied about the deadliness of the novel coronavirus in what amounted to a "dereliction" of his duty. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

