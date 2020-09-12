Global  
 

Historic Afghanistan and Taliban peace talks begin

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Historic Afghanistan and Taliban peace talks beginAfghanistan's warring sides started negotiations on Saturday for the first time aimed at ending decades of war, bringing together delegates appointed by the Afghan government and the Taliban.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended...
News video: Afghanistan Vice President escapes deadly blast in Kabul | Oneindia News

Afghanistan Vice President escapes deadly blast in Kabul | Oneindia News

 Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh's convoy was targeted by a deadly blast but the leader escaped without grave injuries. The Taliban has denied responsibility. The outfit and Afghan negotiators are expected to sign a peace deal soon and one of the conditions for the deal is permanent...

EAM Jaishankar to join intra Afghan ceremony in Doha through video conferencing

 New Delhi: India will be present at the intra Afghan talks ceremony and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join the ceremony virtually while Joint..
Army vet killed by Texas deputy buried in Alabama on 9/11

 A Black Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and was shot to death by police in Texas was buried in his home state on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror..
Afghanistan war: 'Historic' peace talks with Taliban set to begin

 Landmark talks aimed at ending four decades of war get under way on Saturday, after months of delay.
Afghan observers tamp down peace prospects as Taliban talks begin [Video]

Afghan observers tamp down peace prospects as Taliban talks begin

Afghan, Taliban talks aim to end decades of war [Video]

Afghan, Taliban talks aim to end decades of war

Afghan peace talks to go ahead despite prisoner release confusion

 The much delayed intra-Afghan talks are set to begin on Saturday, the Afghan government and the Taliban have both confirmed. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo..
AP Top Stories September 11 A

 Here's the latest for Friday September 11th: Trump and Biden to attend September 11th events; At least 10 known dead in Northern California wildfire; Oregon..
Trump: Pompeo traveling to Taliban, Afghan government talks

 Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo says 'substantial chance' Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official British..
Conflicting reports on Putin critic's recovery after poisoning

 Article says opposition leader Alexei Navalny talking again after Novichok poisoning, which Pompeo says there's a "substantial chance" top Russian officials..
Taliban kill four survivors of Afghanistan flash floods

Taliban kill four survivors of Afghanistan flash floods

Taliban fighters killed four civilians on Thursday during clashes with Afghan forces in the central province of Parwan, amid rescue work after flash floods claimed more than 150 lives, officials said...

Afghan govt begins releasing last Taliban prisoners

Afghan govt begins releasing last Taliban prisoners

The Afghan government has begun releasing the last Taliban prisoners from a final batch of 400 who the militants want freed before they agree to start peace negotiations, a security agency spokesman..

Afghan president backs release of 400 Taliban prisoners

Afghan president backs release of 400 Taliban prisoners

Their release has been a pre-condition for the armed group to hold peace talks with the government.

