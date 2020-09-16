Brexit drama in the UK as Boris Johnson pushes bill to override EU exit deal

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK 01:31 The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commonson Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma. Mr Johnson...