Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit drama in the UK as Boris Johnson pushes bill to override EU exit deal

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
More than four years since Brits voted to leave the European Union, the U.K. is once again engulfed in another Brexit crisis -- with a dramatic move by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to rewrite parts of the initial divorce deal, sparking outrage and threats of legal action from E.U. leaders.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK

Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK 01:31

 The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commonson Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma. Mr Johnson...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be undone [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be undone

Ursula von der Leyen has said that time is running out for an agreement to bestruck with the UK on a post-Brexit free trade deal. Mrs von der Leyen saidMargaret Thatcher had always insisted that the UK..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach [Video]

British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach

Bill that would break int'l law has fuelled anger at home and outrage in Brussels and now faces more intense scrutiny.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published
Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence [Video]

Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence

Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy EdMiliband has blasted the Prime Minister's plans to amend the UK's divorce Billwith the European Union as a show of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Tory rebellion widens over Boris Johnson's bill to override Brexit deal – The Guardian

 Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com

Brexit bill clears first hurdle in Parl

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial bill that aims to override parts of the Brexit divorce agreement struck with the European Union (EU) cleared its...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNewsBelfast Telegraph

David Cameron joins ex-PMs warning against Boris’s Brexit plan

David Cameron joins ex-PMs warning against Boris’s Brexit plan David Cameron said he had ‘misgivings’ over Boris Johnson’s controversial plan to break international law (Picture: Sky News) David Cameron has become the...
WorldNews


Tweets about this