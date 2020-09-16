Global  
 

Bill Gates Sr, father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Microsoft co-founder *Bill Gates* has lost his father William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist. He was 94.

Gates died peacefully at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer's disease, the family announced Tuesday.

"My dad's wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the...
