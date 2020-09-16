Bill Gates Sr, father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.Gates died peacefully yesterday at...

Try to spend Bill Gates’ $116B fortune in this online shopping game What would you do if you woke up a billionaire? Would you take a whack at solving world hunger? Maybe travel the world? Do something boring like investing? Or...

The Next Web 1 week ago Also reported by • autoevolution

