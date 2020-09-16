Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defends president in fiery interview

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The former White House press secretary has defended US President Donald Trump in a fiery interview with Leigh Sales, saying she doesn't expect "perfection" from him.Sales grilled Sarah Huckabee Sanders on ABC's 7.30 about how she...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Fact-checking Trump's town hall health care claims

 President Trump made several claims about health care and coronavirus in an ABC News town hall with voters.
CBS News

Crews battle wildfires in U.S. West as smoke travels the world

 PORTLAND, Ore., Sept 16 (Reuters) — As fire crews continued to battle deadly wildfires sweeping the western United States, thousands of evacuees in Oregon and..
WorldNews

Black voter confronts Trump on "MAGA" slogan

 "When has America been great for African Americans in the ghetto of America?" Pastor Carl Day asked.
CBS News
Big Ten to start its college football season next month [Video]

Big Ten to start its college football season next month

The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday said it would launch its college football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24 after adopting "significant medical protocols" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

Sarah Sanders Sarah Sanders American campaign manager and political adviser


Leigh Sales Leigh Sales Australian journalist


American Broadcasting Company American Broadcasting Company American broadcast television network

ABC Pushes Scripted Originals Back, Netflix Greenlights 'Resident Evil' TV Series & More | THR News [Video]

ABC Pushes Scripted Originals Back, Netflix Greenlights 'Resident Evil' TV Series & More | THR News

A 'Resident Evil' television series is coming to Netflix, a new behind the scenes featurette shows what viewers can expect from Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' and there's some sad news for fans of 'Grey's Anatomy.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:19Published
NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near [Video]

NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near

[NFA] New York City teachers on Wednesday threatened to strike or bring legal action unless the largest U.S. school district implements a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures before reopening schools next month. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' Promote Richard Flood, Stefania Spampinato and Anthony Hill to Series Regulars | THR News [Video]

'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' Promote Richard Flood, Stefania Spampinato and Anthony Hill to Series Regulars | THR News

'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' are beefing up their cast rosters for their upcoming seasons on ABC.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:32Published
Regis Philbin Exits, Stage Right, At 88 [Video]

Regis Philbin Exits, Stage Right, At 88

Just a month before his 89th birthday, longtime television host Regis Philbin has died of natural causes. Philbin was the host of the morning talk show 'Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,' which he co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford. Over the years, Philbin also hosted Miss America pageants and game shows like ABC's 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.' A six-time Daytime Emmy award winner, Philbin holds the world record for most hours on US television.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate [Video]

Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate

Scientific American was founded in 1845 and is one of the oldest continuously published magazines in the country. Throughout its 175-year history, it has never endorsed a US presidential candidate...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Donald Trump dismisses science of climate change during California visit [Video]

Donald Trump dismisses science of climate change during California visit

US President Donald Trump has ignored the scientific consensus that climatechange is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos during avisit to California. Mr Trump also renewed his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Fact-checking President Trump's 'Latinos for Trump' roundtable meeting in Phoenix [Video]

Fact-checking President Trump's 'Latinos for Trump' roundtable meeting in Phoenix

In a roundtable meeting with 'Latinos for Trump,' President Trump touted his “unwavering devotion” to the Latino community and tried to draw a distinction between his time in office and the 47..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Ralph Nader: Trump’s Broken Promises To His Voters, He Didn’t Deliver! – OpEd

Ralph Nader: Trump’s Broken Promises To His Voters, He Didn’t Deliver! – OpEd Trump voters are not inclined to change their minds. Some of them are forever Republicans and will only vote the GOP ticket; they are called hereditary voters....
Eurasia Review

Historic Agreements Boost Trump’s Image As A Peacemaker – OpEd

Historic Agreements Boost Trump’s Image As A Peacemaker – OpEd By Osama Al-Sharif* US President Donald Trump’s quest for a second term this November is proving to be difficult but not impossible. The coronavirus disease...
Eurasia Review

Khashoggi Murder And The Killing Of Al-Baghdadi – OpEd

Khashoggi Murder And The Killing Of Al-Baghdadi – OpEd In his newly released book "Rage," American journalist Bob Woodward has corroborated what was long known to be an open secret: the existence of a Faustian pact...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this