|
Former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defends president in fiery interview
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The former White House press secretary has defended US President Donald Trump in a fiery interview with Leigh Sales, saying she doesn't expect "perfection" from him.Sales grilled Sarah Huckabee Sanders on ABC's 7.30 about how she...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Fact-checking Trump's town hall health care claimsPresident Trump made several claims about health care and coronavirus in an ABC News town hall with voters.
CBS News
Crews battle wildfires in U.S. West as smoke travels the worldPORTLAND, Ore., Sept 16 (Reuters) — As fire crews continued to battle deadly wildfires sweeping the western United States, thousands of evacuees in Oregon and..
WorldNews
Black voter confronts Trump on "MAGA" slogan"When has America been great for African Americans in the ghetto of America?" Pastor Carl Day asked.
CBS News
Big Ten to start its college football season next month
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:32Published
Sarah Sanders American campaign manager and political adviser
Leigh Sales Australian journalist
American Broadcasting Company American broadcast television network
ABC Pushes Scripted Originals Back, Netflix Greenlights 'Resident Evil' TV Series & More | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:19Published
NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:42Published
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' Promote Richard Flood, Stefania Spampinato and Anthony Hill to Series Regulars | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:32Published
Regis Philbin Exits, Stage Right, At 88
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this