Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Look at Potential Supreme Court Nominee Judge Allison Jones Rushing

Newsy Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
A Look at Potential Supreme Court Nominee Judge Allison Jones RushingWatch VideoPresident Trump is narrowing his list of Supreme Court picks, and says age is a factor and that younger nominees could serve for decades. 

Federal judge Allison Jones Rushing certainly has age on her side. 

At 38 years old, Rushing was confirmed along a party line vote to the Virginia-based 4th circuit court of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Any potential Supreme Court moves could impact Ohio swing voters, legislation

Any potential Supreme Court moves could impact Ohio swing voters, legislation 02:20

 The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg throws the issue of the balance of the nation's highest court back into the center of the fight for the White House.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Senate GOP Say The Have Enough Votes To Approve President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee [Video]

Senate GOP Say The Have Enough Votes To Approve President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

Laura Podesta reports Democrats were hoping to slow the process with just 41 days left before Election Day.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:01Published
Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote [Video]

Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote

Senator Mitt Romney's announcement that he would support President Donald Trump's nomination for a Supreme Court justice likely means that the nomination will be appointed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Republican Senators Confident They Have Votes To Confirm New Supreme Court Justice [Video]

Republican Senators Confident They Have Votes To Confirm New Supreme Court Justice

Skyler Henry reports on Republicans in the U.S. Senate announcing they will move forward on nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court (9-22-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:50Published

Tweets about this