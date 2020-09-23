A Look at Potential Supreme Court Nominee Judge Allison Jones Rushing

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Senate GOP Say The Have Enough Votes To Approve President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee



Laura Podesta reports Democrats were hoping to slow the process with just 41 days left before Election Day. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:01 Published 8 hours ago Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote



Senator Mitt Romney's announcement that he would support President Donald Trump's nomination for a Supreme Court justice likely means that the nomination will be appointed. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 8 hours ago Republican Senators Confident They Have Votes To Confirm New Supreme Court Justice



Skyler Henry reports on Republicans in the U.S. Senate announcing they will move forward on nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court (9-22-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:50 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this