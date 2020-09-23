Contrary to Viral Claim, Trump OK’d Aid for California Fires Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Facebook posts claim that President Donald Trump has withheld aid from California to fight wildfires, while offering help to Russia. That's a rehash of a controversy in 2019, when Trump threatened to withhold aid from California, while offering help to Russia. The Trump administration has provided federal assistance to California for the recent wildfires.


