Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Contrary to Viral Claim, Trump OK’d Aid for California Fires

FactCheck.org Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Contrary to Viral Claim, Trump OK’d Aid for California FiresFacebook posts claim that President Donald Trump has withheld aid from California to fight wildfires, while offering help to Russia. That’s a rehash of a controversy in 2019, when Trump threatened to withhold aid from California, while offering help to Russia. The Trump administration has provided federal assistance to California for the recent wildfires.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Zogg and Glass Fires cause red flag warning for nearly all of Northern California [Video]

New Zogg and Glass Fires cause red flag warning for nearly all of Northern California

National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for nearly all of Northern California after two new fires wreak burning havoc.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:45Published
California firefighters set strategic fire to build wildfire containment line [Video]

California firefighters set strategic fire to build wildfire containment line

Firefighters in California have been filmed setting fire to brush in the Mount Wilson area of Los Angeles.The controlled fires are a strategy to stop the raging Bobcat Fire that is currently looming..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:32Published
‘Wrong Charlie!’ President Trump Fires Back At Baker After Mass. Governor’s Criticism [Video]

‘Wrong Charlie!’ President Trump Fires Back At Baker After Mass. Governor’s Criticism

WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:24Published

Tweets about this