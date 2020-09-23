|
Contrary to Viral Claim, Trump OK’d Aid for California Fires
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Facebook posts claim that President Donald Trump has withheld aid from California to fight wildfires, while offering help to Russia. That’s a rehash of a controversy in 2019, when Trump threatened to withhold aid from California, while offering help to Russia. The Trump administration has provided federal assistance to California for the recent wildfires.
