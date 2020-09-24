|
Covid 19 coronavirus: Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, has tested positive for coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.Parson was tested after his wife, Teresa, tested positive...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
RBG lies in repose at Supreme Court, as Trump prepares to name next nomineeCBS News has confirmed that federal judge Amy Coney Barrett visited the White House for a second time Tuesday. President Trump says he will name his nominee to..
CBS News
Republican-led US Senate report on Joe Biden's son alleges conflict of interestTwo Republican-led Senate committees issued a politically charged report Wednesday (US time) alleging that the work Joe Biden's son did in Ukraine constituted a..
New Zealand Herald
Lindsey Graham Says 'We've Got the Votes' to Approve Court PickSure, most Senate Republicans will approve President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. But they seem to have already done so, without a name.
NYTimes.com
Mark Kelly campaign launches first Snapchat AR lens for a Senate raceAs the Arizona Senate election heats up ahead of November, Democratic candidate Mark Kelly’s team launched its own Snapchat account on Wednesday, including the..
The Verge
Mike Parson American politician from Missouri
Missouri State in the central United States
Missouri governor and first lady test positive for coronavirusParson said he has not experienced any symptoms and that his wife's symptoms are minor.
CBS News
How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:45Published
Transcript: Roy Blunt on "Face the Nation"The following is a transcript of an interview with Missouri Senator Roy Blunt that aired Sunday, September 20, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this