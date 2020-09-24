Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, has tested positive for coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.Parson was tested after his wife, Teresa, tested positive...
Mike Parson Mike Parson American politician from Missouri


Missouri Missouri State in the central United States

Missouri governor and first lady test positive for coronavirus

 Parson said he has not experienced any symptoms and that his wife's symptoms are minor.
CBS News
