No guarantee any COVID-19 vaccine in development will work: WHO Chief

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the top health organisation has no guarantee whether any single Covid-19 vaccine now in development will work.

While addressing a virtual press conference, the WHO chief said: "We have no guarantee that any single vaccine now in development will...
