No guarantee any COVID-19 vaccine in development will work: WHO Chief
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the top health organisation has no guarantee whether any single Covid-19 vaccine now in development will work.
While addressing a virtual press conference, the WHO chief said: "We have no guarantee that any single vaccine now in development will...
From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the..
