UK Unveils New German-Style Job Subsidy Scheme

(EurActiv) -- Boris Johnson’s government unveiled on Thursday (24 September) a massive new financial support package for businesses and employees, modelled on Germany’s ‘Kurzarbeit’ scheme, as the UK economy braces for six months of hardship from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A job support scheme is at the heart of the Chancellor's new package ofCovid-19 support measures, offering a fresh financial lifeline to workers andbusinesses as they prepare for a tough winter ahead. Here is a look at how thescheme will work.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme which will allow businesses to keep employees in a job on shorter hours. Mr Sunak also said it is "fundamentally wrong" to hold people in..
