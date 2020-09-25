Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK Unveils New German-Style Job Subsidy Scheme

Eurasia Review Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
UK Unveils New German-Style Job Subsidy SchemeBy Benjamin Fox

(EurActiv) -- Boris Johnson’s government unveiled on Thursday (24 September) a massive new financial support package for businesses and employees, modelled on Germany’s ‘Kurzarbeit’ scheme, as the UK economy braces for six months of hardship from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chancellor...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What is the job support scheme?

What is the job support scheme? 01:26

 A job support scheme is at the heart of the Chancellor's new package ofCovid-19 support measures, offering a fresh financial lifeline to workers andbusinesses as they prepare for a tough winter ahead. Here is a look at how thescheme will work.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme which will allow businesses to keep employees in a job on shorter hours. Mr Sunak also said it is "fundamentally wrong" to hold people in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:31Published
Chancellor reveals jobs support scheme amid new Covid restrictions [Video]

Chancellor reveals jobs support scheme amid new Covid restrictions

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said a new job support scheme would see the Government“directly support” the wages of people in viable jobs working at least a thirdof their normal hours.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
'Feels like I am in new world': Naxal zonal commander surrenders in Gaya [Video]

'Feels like I am in new world': Naxal zonal commander surrenders in Gaya

Naxal zonal commander surrendered before Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bihar's Gaya district. "It feels like I am in new world," said Naval, the zonal commander who surrendered before the CRPF..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:05Published

Related news from verified sources

The Papers: 'Job fears' despite chancellor's 'rescue plan'

 Friday's papers focus on Rishi Sunak's new wage subsidy scheme, and concerns over redundancies.
BBC News

Covid: Uncertainty as industries miss out on job support

 The government's new wage subsidy scheme to replace furlough is aimed at protecting "viable" roles.
BBC News


Tweets about this