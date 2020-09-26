Is North Korea Entering A Dangerous New Period Of Brinkmanship? – Analysis
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () By Marcus Noland*
On September 24, the South Korean government announced that a government official had been killed by North Korean forces near the maritime border between the two countries, his body burned and dumped into the sea. The official was thought to be attempting to defect, and the North Koreans apparently feared...
Analysts and security officials say they are watching for signs that North Korea may use an upcoming holiday to unveil new weapons or test fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile, after a flurry of..