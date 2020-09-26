Is North Korea Entering A Dangerous New Period Of Brinkmanship? – Analysis Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

By Marcus Noland*



On September 24, the South Korean government announced that a government official had been killed by North Korean forces near the maritime border between the two countries, his body burned and dumped into the sea. The official was thought to be attempting to defect, and the North Koreans apparently feared... By Marcus Noland*On September 24, the South Korean government announced that a government official had been killed by North Korean forces near the maritime border between the two countries, his body burned and dumped into the sea. The official was thought to be attempting to defect, and the North Koreans apparently feared 👓 View full article

