BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese health official said Friday that the country's annual production capacity for coronavirus vaccines will top 1 billion doses next year,...

Coronavirus vaccines: US, China, France and Germany absent from WHO's equal access COVAX coalition COVAX aims to make 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine available by the end of next year, although rich countries are said to have reserved more than half of the...

euronews 4 days ago