Baghdad's biggest amusement park reopens



Carrying footballs, bags of food and cotton candy, Baghdad residents can finally return to their city's largest amusement park, al-Zawraa, that reopened last week following months of closure to curb.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34 Published 6 hours ago

Researchers find little evidence coronavirus is spreading in schools so far, reports say



Some encouraging news for teachers and parents. The Washington Post reports that researchers have found little evidence that the coronavirus is spreading at schools so far. They say, unlike college.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:07 Published 5 days ago