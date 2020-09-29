Kuwait: Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Dies Aged 91
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () The emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, has died aged 91.
Sheikh Sabah ruled Kuwait since 2006.
“With deep sadness and sorrow the Emiri Diwan sends its condolences to the people of Kuwait, the Arab and Muslim nations, and our friendly nations worldwide," Royal Court Minister Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah said on...
