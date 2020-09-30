Global  
 

Treasury Completed Loans With 7 Large Airlines, Calls For More Aid

Newsy Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Treasury Completed Loans With 7 Large Airlines, Calls For More AidWatch VideoThe Treasury Department says it's completed loans to seven large airlines.

The CARES Act provided $25 billion in aid to airlines to help to avoid mass layoffs at carriers such as American Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines. But that money runs out Thursday. When that happens, tens of thousands of...
