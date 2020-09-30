Treasury Completed Loans With 7 Large Airlines, Calls For More Aid Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe Treasury Department says it's completed loans to seven large airlines.



The CARES Act provided $25 billion in aid to airlines to help to avoid mass layoffs at carriers such as American Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines. But that money runs out Thursday. When that happens, tens of thousands of... Watch VideoThe Treasury Department says it's completed loans to seven large airlines.The CARES Act provided $25 billion in aid to airlines to help to avoid mass layoffs at carriers such as American Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines. But that money runs out Thursday. When that happens, tens of thousands of 👓 View full article

