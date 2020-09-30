Treasury Completed Loans With 7 Large Airlines, Calls For More Aid
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Watch VideoThe Treasury Department says it's completed loans to seven large airlines.
The CARES Act provided $25 billion in aid to airlines to help to avoid mass layoffs at carriers such as American Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines. But that money runs out Thursday. When that happens, tens of thousands of...
In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of China Eastern Airlines, up about 7.9% and shares of China Southern Airlines..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published