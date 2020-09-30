|
Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Promise For Older Adults In A Study
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoThere's some good news about a coronavirus vaccine tested on older adults — a group more susceptible to severe complications from COVID-19.
Researchers at Moderna published results of a safety study Tuesday that said the vaccine provided older adults with levels of antibodies similar to younger people.
The...
