Blanchet, O'Toole return to Parliament after being cleared from COVID-19 isolation Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole are back on Parliament Hill today, after being cleared by public health to leave their COVID-19 self-isolations. 👓 View full article

