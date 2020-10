Feds investigating claims Canadian technology being used in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has ordered an investigation into allegations Canadian technology is being used in drones that are targeting Armenians in the ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. 👓 View full article

