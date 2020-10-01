Global  
 

Iran’s Rouhani Says Trump-Biden Debate Reveals Depth Of Troubles In US

Eurasia Review Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the first presidential debate between US presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump laid bare the dire situation the US government is facing, pointing to Washington’s failure in handling domestic and foreign policy issues.

Speaking at a cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani said...
