John Hawkwood RT @spectatorindex: IRELAND: Supreme Court rules that bread used by Subway is too sugary to meet the legal definition of 'bread' 39 seconds ago VILLAIN DIARY RT @GMA: Ireland’s Supreme Court ruled the bread served in Subway's hot sandwiches does not actually meet the legal definition of “bread” b… 1 minute ago Atlanta Georgia Subway bread isn't bread: Irish court - CTV News: * Subway bread isn't bread: Irish court CTV News * Subway bread… https://t.co/iHlCQvlTrX 3 minutes ago Elsie RT @ABC: Ireland’s Supreme Court issues ruling declaring that the bread served at Subway does not actually meet the legal definition of “br… 3 minutes ago Bernadette Jiwa Well, if any nation knows its bread from its cakes, it's Ireland! Irish Supreme Court rules that Subway 'bread' isn… https://t.co/vcGIhbrHVJ 3 minutes ago david alonso RT @BBCWorld: Subway bread rolls too sugary to be considered bread, Ireland's Supreme Court rules https://t.co/7lAfFjLSkk 4 minutes ago Juan Jacobo RT @CBSNews: Ireland's Supreme Court rules that Subway bread isn't bread https://t.co/c7ZZT2CvxE 6 minutes ago myrudy321 RT @caitrionambalfe: “Don’t you come in here with your sweeties pretending to be fecking bread!!! “ said Irish mammies - Subway bread is no… 7 minutes ago