Champagne says he will stop arms exports to Turkey if rights abuse uncovered Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he's willing to halt military export permits to NATO ally Turkey if an investigation determines Canadian technology is leading to human rights abuses. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this