Scott Morrison's 'Scott Cam' moment in hit social media chicken coop photos

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Scott Morrison's 'Scott Cam' moment in hit social media chicken coop photosScott Morrison's image of himself building a chicken coop is trending on social media with users joking the Prime Minister has TV tradie Scott Cam working in his backyard.The image posted on Morrison's Facebook page shows him in...
shares
 

Scott Morrison Scott Morrison 30th Prime Minister of Australia

Scott Morrison's car splashed with fake blood by refugee rights activists in Queensland

 Scott Morrison's visit to the University of Queensland turned sour this morning after his car and a university building were hit with fake blood.
SBS

Refugee advocates hurl red paint at Australian PM Scott Morrison's car

 Scott Morrison's car has been vandalised by refugee advocates during a visit to the University of Queensland.The protesters on Monday threw red paint at the..
New Zealand Herald

'Not something to boast of': Scott Morrison criticises Annastacia Palaszczuk over Queensland border closures

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Queensland's border with NSW shouldn't be shut longer than 'absolutely necessary' because it's hurting jobs.
SBS

Don't boast about Qld border closure: PM

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Queensland's border with NSW shouldn't be shut longer than "absolutely necessary" because it's hurting jobs.
SBS

Scott Morrison says the budget delivers for 'all Australians'. Are women being left behind?

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his budget as a response for all Australians against criticism women are set to benefit less from stimulus measures.
SBS

Scott Cam Scott Cam Australian television presenter


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook to remove content that denies or distorts the Holocaust [Video]

Facebook to remove content that denies or distorts the Holocaust

Facebook has announced it would remove all content that "denies or distorts the Holocaust."This expansion of its hate speech policies is a response to 'the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people', said the company. According to The Verge, Facebook has previously faced strong criticism for letting Holocaust denial content spread freely on its platform. Later this year, the company will direct anyone searching on its platform for terms related to this topic to 'credible information' supplied by third-party sources, reported The Verge."Enforcement of these policies cannot happen overnight. There is a range of content that can violate these policies, and it will take some time to train our reviewers and systems on enforcement," said Monika Bickert, Facebook's Vice President of content policy, in a blog post.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Facebook donates £1 million to help save UK’s WWII code-breaking center Bletchley Park

 A former Bletchley Park employee, Jean Valentine, handles part of the Turing Bombe — an electromechanical computer used to crack Nazi Germany’s Enigma code..
The Verge

Facebook bans Holocost denial, distortion posts

 Facebook is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information about the..
USATODAY.com

Facebook to remove posts that deny or distort Holocaust

 San Francisco, Oct 12 : Facebook on Monday said it will prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust, directing people to credible information off..
WorldNews

Facebook Will Ban Political Ads Indefinitely After Election

Facebook Will Ban Political Ads Indefinitely After Election Watch VideoFacebook has announced it will ban political ads for an indefinite period after the presidential election in an effort to limit misinformation and...
Newsy Also reported by •The Verge

Data: Trump is more engaging on Facebook now than he was in 2016

 Facebook was the election battleground that helped fuel Donald Trump’s journey to the White House in 2016, and the president continues to dominate on the...
The Next Web

Facebook removes fake accounts linked to conservative group

 Facebook has removed 276 accounts that used fake profiles to pose as right-leaning Americans and comment on news articles, often in favor of President Donald...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •The VergeEurasia ReviewMashable

