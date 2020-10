EEM1978 RT @cbs46: Megan Thee Stallion slams Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron on her 'SNL' performance for his decision in the Breonna Taylor case https:… 1 minute ago

CBS46 Megan Thee Stallion slams Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron on her 'SNL' performance for his decision in the Breonna Taylo… https://t.co/HP7KSm5TfZ 14 minutes ago

✨ Cinnamongirl309 ✨🥀 Megan Thee Stallion slammed Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron on her 'SNL' performance for his decision in the Breonna Tay… https://t.co/Owoj8vAZEX 19 minutes ago

Deanna Fry #MeganTheeStallion slammed Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron on her 'SNL' performance for his decision in the… https://t.co/dENIH3o5nR 23 minutes ago

CBS46 Megan Thee Stallion slammed Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron on her 'SNL' performance for his decision in the Breonna Tay… https://t.co/0MhfUresal 25 minutes ago

Geeky Megan Thee Stallion slammed Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron on her 'SNL' performance for his decision in the Breonna Tay… https://t.co/VZ5Q4Jznbw 34 minutes ago

Zla Official Megan Thee Stallion slammed Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron on her ‘SNL’ performance for his decision in the Breonna Taylor case – CNN 40 minutes ago