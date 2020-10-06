Global  
 

No $1,200 stimulus check? IRS extends key deadline for those who never received the money

Upworthy Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Millions of Americans could have been shut out of receiving their $1,200 stimulus checks because they didn't have their information on...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: IRS extends deadline to register for stimulus checks

IRS extends deadline to register for stimulus checks 00:24

 People who never got a stimulus check, now have more time to try and get one. The IRS has extended its deadline to register for the money from October 15 to November 21.

