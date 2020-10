You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Not everyone can receive President Trump's COVID treatment. There are other therapies available.



President Trump is home from Walter Reed Medical Center after undergoing treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Doctors confirm the treatment he received is one of several therapies currently being.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:58 Published 2 hours ago How President Trump's COVID-19 treatment compares to what an average Americans can receive



President Trump received mostly the same treatment as anyone would get for COVID-19, except for one experimental drug and the speed of his care. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:19 Published 2 hours ago Baltimore Doctor Expresses Concern Over President Trump's COVID-19 Messaging



Health professionals across the country have expressed concern that President Donald Trump's inaccurate comparison of the flu and COVID-19 would give Americans a false sense of the security that the.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:13 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this