Mars at its closest point to Earth next week
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
RNZ Mars and Earth will be at their nearest point on October 14 and won't get that close again until 2035. According to Nasa , Mars will be directly on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun, an event that occurs every two years.The...
