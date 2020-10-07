Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mars at its closest point to Earth next week

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Mars at its closest point to Earth next weekRNZ Mars and Earth will be at their nearest point on October 14 and won't get that close again until 2035. According to Nasa , Mars will be directly on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun, an event that occurs every two years.The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Mars will be making its closest orbit to Earth on Tuesday, catch it or wait until 2035

Mars will be making its closest orbit to Earth on Tuesday, catch it or wait until 2035 00:30

 Astronomers say the red planet will be unusually close to the Earth on Tuesday Oct. 6. It will continue to be very bright throughout the month.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mars Mars Fourth planet from the Sun in the Solar System

Musicians protest lack of Government support [Video]

Musicians protest lack of Government support

Freelance musicians perform a section of 'Mars' from Holst's The Planets inParliament Square before standing silent in protest at the lack of Governmentsupport through the SEISS grant.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

How to watch Mars make closest approach to Earth until 2035

 Skywatchers are being treated to an especially bright view of the red planet all October long.
CBS News

Mars will be making its closest orbit to Earth on Tuesday, catch it or wait until 2035

 Astronomers say the red planet will be unusually close to the Earth on Tuesday Oct. 6. It will continue to be very bright throughout the month.
 
USATODAY.com

Three ways scientists could search for life on Venus

 Lava flows extend for hundreds of kilometers across the fractured plains shown in the foreground, to the base of Maat Mons on Venus. (NASA/JPL/) Venus is hot..
WorldNews

NASA NASA Independent space agency of the United States Federal Government

Boeing astronaut steps down from Starliner test flight

 Chris Ferguson has been replaced by NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore for Boeing's first piloted Starliner test flight.
CBS News

The Hole In The Ozone Layer Is The Biggest In The Last Decade

 The hole in the ozone layer over the Antarctic is one of the largest and deepest in recent years, according to new data. The World Meteorological Organization..
WorldNews

Boeing astronaut withdraws himself from first crewed test flight of passenger spacecraft

 Chris Ferguson, after NASA announced his assignment to the Starliner mission | (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Boeing employee and former NASA astronaut..
The Verge
A look at Nasa’s new space toilet [Video]

A look at Nasa’s new space toilet

Nasa’s first new space toilet in decades is getting a not-so-dry run at theInternational Space Station. The 23 million dollar (£18 million) titaniumfacility is better suited for women than previous space loos.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Related videos from verified sources

Mars Makes Closest Approach To Earth Until 2035 [Video]

Mars Makes Closest Approach To Earth Until 2035

If you spied a fiery red star close to the full moon over the weekend, it was actually Mars shining its bright red light in the night sky. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:27Published
Mars and Earth Are About To Pass Closer Than They Will Be for the Next 15 Years [Video]

Mars and Earth Are About To Pass Closer Than They Will Be for the Next 15 Years

You had better see it now because it’s not happening again for a long, long time.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:53Published
'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid to Fly Past Earth Next Week [Video]

'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid to Fly Past Earth Next Week

According to NASA's Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies. asteroid 2020 QL2 is on course to pass Earth on September 14th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this