Mars hasn’t been this close to Earth in 15 years — here’s how to spot it

The Next Web Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Mars hasn’t been this close to Earth in 15 years — here’s how to spot itFinding Mars is easy this week, as it shines brightly in the eastern sky, offering observers a chance to see a stunning view of Mars. Mars is currently the target of multiple spacecraft, journeying to the planet in search of water, and perhaps signs of life. But, while space agencies around the globe send robotic explorers to Mars, the Red Planet also offers skygazers a chance to view the world as it shines brightly in the eastern sky each evening. [Read: The first black hole ever photographed gets a glam up — it’s now glittering] On October 6th, Mars will…

This story continues at The Next Web
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Mars and Earth Are About To Pass Closer Than They Will Be for the Next 15 Years

Mars and Earth Are About To Pass Closer Than They Will Be for the Next 15 Years 00:53

 You had better see it now because it’s not happening again for a long, long time.

