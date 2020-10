PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 8 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate. 01:33 The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to preventcoronavirus spread, but they were no match for the night’s most talked-aboutintruder: a fly. The insect briefly buzzed around the stage where Mike Penceand Kamala Harris were debating before landing and staying on Mr Pence’s...