You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris



Senator Kamala Harris asked President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, whether she knew of the president's tweets saying he wanted to nominate a judge who would overturn.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:01 Published 46 minutes ago Supreme Court allows Trump to end census early



The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a lower-court ruling that had ordered the country's decennial population count be continued until Oct. 31. The Census Bureau said on Aug. 3 that it would wind.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:32 Published 2 hours ago The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans



President Donald Trump has changed his thinking, and now says he wants a big stimulus bill passed before the general election on November 3rd. Fed Chair Jay Powell also wants to see one passed and has.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 3 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Graham, Harris Share Spotlight as Barrett Hearings Begin Senate Republicans are vowing a quick confirmation for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, as the party - undeterred by coronavirus infections or...

Newsmax 3 days ago





Tweets about this