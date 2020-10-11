|
Kim Jong-un, North Korea Leader, Attends Military Parade
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Kim Jong-un, North Korea Leader, attended a rare night-time military parade presenting a new giant missile. He also thanked the troops for "stopping" COVID-19.
