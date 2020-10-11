Global  
 

Kim Jong-un, North Korea Leader, Attends Military Parade

HNGN Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Kim Jong-un, North Korea Leader, Attends Military ParadeKim Jong-un, North Korea Leader, attended a rare night-time military parade presenting a new giant missile. He also thanked the troops for "stopping" COVID-19.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: North Korea holds rare military parade, Kim Jong Un addresses

North Korea holds rare military parade, Kim Jong Un addresses 02:36

 Unusual predawn parade held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the governing Workers’ Party.

