Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins Team on ‘Cleopatra’ for Paramount

'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer 2 Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer 2 - Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer 2



Check out the official trailer 2 for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:24 Published on August 22, 2020