Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Traces of virus 'survives on some surfaces for 28 days'

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Traces of virus 'survives on some surfaces for 28 days'Australian researchers have found the virus responsible for Covid-19 can survive for up to 28 days on common surfaces such as mobile phone screens or even banknotes.The research - undertaken at the Australian Centre for Disease...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: Virus that causes Covid-19 can survive for 28 days on common surfaces, research says

Virus that causes Covid-19 can survive for 28 days on common surfaces, research says

 The virus that causes Covid-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, according to Australian researchers.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Coronavirus: What are the social distancing rules?

 Coronavirus cases are increasing, so what are the rules on social distancing?
BBC News
Brazil food insecurity: 10 million people are going hungry [Video]

Brazil food insecurity: 10 million people are going hungry

Coronavirus pandemic leaves millions wondering where their next meal is coming from.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published

Covid remains infectious for 28 days on some surfaces - study

 The virus that causes Covid-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, according to a new study...
WorldNews

COVID-19 cases spike across the country at alarming rate

 Coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise across the country. More than 55,000 new infections have been reported since Wednesday, and the death..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China to test entire city of Qingdao after COVID-19 cases emerge [Video]

China to test entire city of Qingdao after COVID-19 cases emerge

The coastal city will test all nine million residents during the next five days with some areas locked down.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
New research shows coronavirus can survive up to 28 days on surfaces [Video]

New research shows coronavirus can survive up to 28 days on surfaces

New research shows coronavirus can survive up to 28 days on surfaces

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:01Published
Ask Dr. Nandi: Coronavirus can survive 28 days on some surfaces [Video]

Ask Dr. Nandi: Coronavirus can survive 28 days on some surfaces

In today’s Health Alert, a new study contradicts the belief that the coronavirus survives only a few days on certain surfaces.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Certain Pre-Existing Conditions May Double, Triple Mortality Risk For COVID-19

Certain Pre-Existing Conditions May Double, Triple Mortality Risk For COVID-19 A large, international study of COVID-19 patients confirmed that cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic kidney...
Eurasia Review

Pandemic-Related Stress Leads To Less Employee Engagement

Pandemic-Related Stress Leads To Less Employee Engagement As COVID-19 cases surged this spring, the pandemic led some people more than others to ponder their own mortality. A new study in China and the United States...
Eurasia Review

COVID-19: Both Mumbai and Maharashtra see a drop in cases

COVID-19: Both Mumbai and Maharashtra see a drop in cases With a drop in numbers, the state recorded around 7,000 fresh cases on Monday along with 165 COVID-related deaths. In Mumbai, the daily count dropped below the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this