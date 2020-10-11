Covid 19 coronavirus: Traces of virus 'survives on some surfaces for 28 days' Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Australian researchers have found the virus responsible for Australian researchers have found the virus responsible for Covid-19 can survive for up to 28 days on common surfaces such as mobile phone screens or even banknotes.The research - undertaken at the Australian Centre for Disease... 👓 View full article

