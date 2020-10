You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Westmoreland Manor Reports 18 More Residents, 4 Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus Amid Outbreak



Westmoreland Manor says 18 more residents and four more staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:13 Published 4 days ago A Parole Officer has tested positive for COVID-19 TWICE



A woman in Oklahoma has tested positive for COVID-19 twice and had to be hospitalized for eight days during the SECOND infection. Tisha Davis, a 41-year-old Probation and Parole Officer, first.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 6 days ago SNP MP Margaret Ferrier 'very sorry' for attending Commons before positive Covid-19 test result



SNP MP Margaret Ferrier delivered a four-minute speech to the Commons chamberon Monday after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms. She has been criticised aftertesting positive for the virus the same night.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this