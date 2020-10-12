Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four Vatican Swiss Guards test positive for the coronavirus

CNA Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Vatican City, Oct 12, 2020 / 07:00 am (CNA).- The Vatican confirmed Monday that four Swiss Guards have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Responding to journalists’ questions Oct. 12, Holy See press office director Matteo Bruni said that the four members of the world’s smallest but oldest standing army had been placed in isolation following positive tests at the weekend.

“In these hours, the necessary checks are being carried out among those who may have been in direct contact with them,” he said.

Citing new measures issued last week by the Governorate of Vatican City State, he explained that all guards would wear face masks both indoors and outdoors, regardless of whether they were on duty. They would also observe all other rules intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bruni added that, in addition to the four members of the corps responsible for protecting the pope, three other residents or citizens of Vatican City State tested positive for the virus.

All three people had mild symptoms and were isolating at home, he said.

Italy was one of Europe’s worst-hit countries during the first wave of the pandemic. More than 354,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 36,166 have died in the country as of Oct. 12, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The Italian government is preparing to introduce further restrictions following a new spike in cases. 

Earlier this month, 38 new recruits to the Swiss Guards -- known for their distinctive blue, red, orange, and yellow uniforms -- were sworn in at a ceremony at the Vatican.

The ceremony usually takes place on or close to May 6, but due to the coronavirus restrictions in Italy at that time, it was moved to Oct. 4.

Pope Francis received the new recruits in an audience Oct. 2.

He told them: “The time you will spend here is a unique moment in your existence: may you live it with a spirit of brotherhood, helping one another to lead a life rich in meaning and joyfully Christian.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Three Students, One Employee Test Positive For Coronavirus At Miami-Dade Elementary Schools

Three Students, One Employee Test Positive For Coronavirus At Miami-Dade Elementary Schools 03:25

 Four days after Miami-Dade began to return students to the classroom for in-person instruction there have been at least four cases of coronavirus in schools.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Revere Mask Ambassadors Look To Curb Coronavirus Spread As Cases Rise [Video]

Revere Mask Ambassadors Look To Curb Coronavirus Spread As Cases Rise

The positive test rate in Revere is just under four percent, still one of the highest in the state. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:06Published
Jets Player Presumed Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Jets Player Presumed Positive For COVID-19

The New York Jets are now the latest NFL team dealing with a positive coronavirus test.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:28Published
Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive [Video]

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive

Mercedes report a second positive coronavirus test ahead of the weekend's Eifel GP at Germany's Nuerburgring circuit.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Four of Pope's Swiss Guards test positive for Covid-19

 The results came in over the weekend and added to three other residents or citizens of the tiny Vatican city-state who have tested positive in recent weeks,...
IndiaTimes

4 Swiss Guards Test Positive as COVID-19 Penetrates Vatican

 Four Swiss Guards have tested positive for coronavirus and were showing symptoms, the Vatican said Monday, as the surge in infections in surrounding Italy...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

Boat_MD

Boat RT @Reuters: Four Vatican Swiss Guards test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/X6cCmvzt0C https://t.co/9FBnIobTg8 11 seconds ago

Politiko_Ph

Politiko Four members of the Swiss Guards, the pope's colourfully-dressed personal protection force, have tested positive fo… https://t.co/sK3I1HXZC9 10 minutes ago

wapimaskwa69

Kevin Carter Four Vatican Swiss Guards test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/viVS07jSF3 12 minutes ago

DailyPsalms365

DailyPsalms Latest #VaticanCityNews via @cnalive Four Vatican Swiss Guards test positive for the coronavirus -… https://t.co/vNduTz20j9 14 minutes ago

hassany1989

Hassan Y RT @SputnikInt: UPDATE: Four Vatican Swiss guards test positive for COVID-19 #SputnikUpdates https://t.co/lrZLcMrntg 15 minutes ago