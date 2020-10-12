Global  
 

Fauci Says Trump Campaign Ad Took Him Out Of Context

Newsy Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Fauci Says Trump Campaign Ad Took Him Out Of ContextWatch VideoDr. Anthony Fauci, one of the members of the White House coronavirus task force, says a Trump campaign ad takes his words out of context.

The ad uses a clip from Fauci's interview with Fox News in March, making it appear the nation's top infectious disease experts is praising President Trump's handling of the...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Fauci Calls Out Trump Campaign

Fauci Calls Out Trump Campaign 01:26

 Dr. Anthony Fauci accused President Donald Trump’s reelection team of using his words out of context in a new campaign ad.

