Fauci Says Trump Campaign Ad Took Him Out Of Context Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoDr. Anthony Fauci, one of the members of the White House coronavirus task force, says a Trump campaign ad takes his words out of context.



The ad uses a clip from Fauci's interview with Fox News in March, making it appear the nation's top infectious disease experts is praising President Trump's handling of the


