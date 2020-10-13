Climate Patterns Linked In Amazon, North And South America
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () University of Arkansas researchers have established a link between climate patterns in the Amazon and large parts of North and South America using their newly developed tree-ring chronology from the Amazon River basin.
The discovery helps researchers better understand large-scale climate extremes and the impact of the El Niño...
In 2019, Amazon signed the Climate Pledge, a commitment to become a net-zero carbon business by 2040. Dave Clark, Amazon's chief of consumer retail, and Kara Hurst, head of the company's sustainability efforts, sit down with entrepreneur and activist Lindsay Levin to discuss how the company is...