Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Peru's best-known tourist site Machu Picchu has opened after months of coronavirus closure, but for just a single visitor -- a Japanese man stranded in the country by the pandemic. "The first person on Earth who went to Machu Picchu since the lockdown is meeeeeee," Jesse Katayama posted on his Instagram account alongside pictures of himself at the deserted site.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Peru opens Machu Picchu for a single tourist

Peru opens Machu Picchu for a single tourist 01:00

 Peru opened the ruins of Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after he waited almost seven months to enter the Inca citadel, while trapped in the Andean country during the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.

