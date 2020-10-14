Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Blocks Census From Continuing

Newsy Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Supreme Court Blocks Census From ContinuingWatch VideoThe Trump administration can end census counting immediately after the Supreme Court blocked the count from continuing until the end of the month. 

The White House appealed a lower court ruling ordering work to continue until October 31 to ensure a more accurate tally as the pandemic made it difficult to get...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans [Video]

The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans

President Donald Trump has changed his thinking, and now says he wants a big stimulus bill passed before the general election on November 3rd. Fed Chair Jay Powell also wants to see one passed and has..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published
Day two of Supreme Court confirmation hearing [Video]

Day two of Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Its day two of the supreme court confirmation hearing for judge Amy Coney Barrett. The two issues will be center stage health care and abortion.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:06Published
Supreme Court: SJSU Political Science Professor On Day 1 Of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings [Video]

Supreme Court: SJSU Political Science Professor On Day 1 Of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

San Jose State political science professor and political strategist Donna Crane, who has worked on several Supreme Court nominations, talks to KPIX 5's Elizabeth Cook following the first day of..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court allows census count to end October 31

 Only Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented.
CBS News

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow it to halt census count

 The Trump administration on Wednesday filed an emergency request to the Supreme Court seeking to halt the 2020 census count.
Upworthy

Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration To End Census Early

 The Trump administration asked, and the Supreme Court allowed, for a suspension to a lower court order that extends the census schedule. The move sharpens the...
NPR


Tweets about this

allgringo

allgringo RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: US Supreme Court Tuesday blocks lower court order that requires the Trump admin. to continue gathering census inform… 2 minutes ago

Frederi66857516

Frederick Hollingsworth RT @NBCPolitics: BREAKING: US Supreme Court Tuesday blocks lower court order that requires the Trump admin. to continue gathering census in… 24 minutes ago

DelGoada

Noah Delgado RT @mackenziebelley: BREAKING: The US Supreme Court has granted the Census Bureau a stay on a lower court ruling ordering the Census to con… 31 minutes ago

Muhamma56021028

Muhammad Owais Ali RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: US Supreme Court Tuesday blocks lower court order that requires the Trump admin. to continue gathering census informat… 31 minutes ago